Teck to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

20:52 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 04, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: click here
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com



