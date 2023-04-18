Teck to host Copper Growth Conference Call on April 18, 2023

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will host a conference call to discuss Teck Metals' copper growth portfolio on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
The webcast will be held as follows:
Date:
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:
Join Me
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call
An archive of the conference call will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.
About Teck As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.
Investor Contact: H. Fraser Phillips Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis 604.699.4621 fraser.phillips@teck.com
Media Contact: Dale Steeves Director, Stakeholder Engagement 604.699.4514 dale.steeves@teck.com
