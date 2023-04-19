Classic Minerals Limited: Tailings Storage Facility Bulk Earth Works - 100% Complete

Perth, Australia - Western Australian based gold mining company Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to report that the construction activities for the Kat Gap processing facility are moving forward at the Kat Gap project located approximately 120 km south-southeast of Southern Cross, in Western Australia.The company has completed 100% of the bulk earthworks required for the construction of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) and is now concentrating on other aspects of the site, including the reassembly and commissioning of the processing plant, the completion of the maintenance workshop and the positioning of office and administrative buildings.The first stage of the TSF accommodates up to 70,000 tonnes of tailings with expansion options to 130,000 tonnes. The TSF has been designed and approved to house cyanide reagents which will be used in the processing plant, in conjunction with the gravity circuit, to enable recoveries up to 98% gold from Kat Gap ore.Classic Minerals estimates that the commissioning of the TSF will be completed by mid-May 2023.Commercial production is expected to begin in the later part of the second quarter of 2023.The company will continue to provide regular updates to investors as the construction of the plant and site progresses. Investors can stay informed about the progress of the project and other important developments by monitoring the ASX announcements and the company's website.*To view photographs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EL7AD7U7





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





Classic Minerals Ltd.