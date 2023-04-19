Gold Mountains Asset Management Limited Announces Disposition Of Common Shares Of Wildsky Resources Inc.

HONG KONG, April 19, 2023 - Gold Mountains Asset Management Limited (the "Acquiror") announces that it has disposed of 879,500 Common Shares (the "Shares") of Wildsky Resources Inc. (the "Company") held indirectly through Zijin Global Fund, a corporation the Acquiror controls (the "Disposition").

As disclosed on the early warning report dated May 20, 2021 (the "May EWR"), the Acquiror held 5,125,000 Shares, representing approximately 12.47% of the Company's current issued and outstanding Shares being 41,093,141 (as reported in their interim Management's Discussion and Analysis dated March 24, 2023) (the "Issued and Outstanding Shares").

Since the filing of the May EWR, the Acquiror disposed of 144,500 Shares, which together with the Disposition, the Acquiror disposed of 1,024,000 Shares, represents 2.49% of the Company's Issued and Outstanding Shares. As of April 17, 2023, the Acquiror beneficially held through control or direction 4,101,000 Shares (representing approximately 9.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares).

The disposition was part of the Acquiror's and the above entities' normal investment activities. Depending on the evolution of the Company's business, financial condition, the market, if any, for the Company's securities, general economic conditions and other factors, the Acquiror may acquire additional securities of the Company or sell some or all of the securities they hold, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to their availability at attractive prices, market conditions and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the disposition described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE Gold Mountains Asset Management Limited