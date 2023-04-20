Delta Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization Near Surface Including 1.29 g/t Gold over 97.0 Metres and 0.55 g/t Gold over 238.5 Metres at Delta-1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, April 20, 2023 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to provide assay results from two additional drill holes D1-23-31 and D1-23-32 from its 2023-Phase 1 drill program at the Delta-1 gold project located 50 km west of Thunder-Bay, Ontario.

Assays from the new drill holes are as follows (see also Table 2 and Figures 1 to 3):

DRILL

HOLE NO UTM Coordinates Zone 16 Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade (g/t) CORE

LENGTH

(m) Easting Northing D1-23-31 290254 5385377 180 -40 247.5 36.00 133.00 1.29 97.00







Alpha Zone 36.00 45.50 1.04 9.50







Beta Zone 58.00 133.00 1.54 75.00









incl. 93.50 94.40 36.59 0.90









incl. 124.10 125.00 46.81 0.90







Gamma Zone 198.00 204.00 0.79 6.00 D1-23-32 290254 5385377 180 -65 303 42.30 280.50 0.55 238.20





Alpha & Beta Zones 42.30 176.00 0.61 133.70









incl. 54.00 76.50 1.25 22.50







Gamma Zone 243.50 280.50 1.15 37.00









incl. 271.50 280.50 2.62 9.00



Table 1: Assay results from drill holes D1-23-31 and D1-23-32. Reported grades are uncut. True widths are believed to be 60% to 87% of reported lengths depending on the inclination of drill holes.

André Tessier, President and CEO, commented: "These latest Delta 1 results contain economic widths and grade of gold mineralization in a very strong, pervasive and expansive alteration zone. Delta is slowly defining a very large mineralized system. As our understanding of the mineralized zone improves, our chances of finding similar zones elsewhere at the Delta-1 project also improve. We believe that we have barely scratched the surface of this exciting project."

Holes D1-23-31 and D1-23-32 were drilled on the same drill-pad and define a North-South section, 100 metres east of an intercept of 4.23 g/t Au over 26.2 metres from drill hole D1-23-30 reported on April 12, 2023 and 300 metres from an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31.0 metres in drill hole D1-22-18 reported on October 15, 2022 (see figures 1 and 2). Both drill holes D1-23-31 and D1-23-32 intercepted wide zones of near-surface gold mineralization in intensely altered rocks.

Through 3D modeling and with Delta's 2023-Phase 1 drill results to date, the geometry of the gold mineralized zone appears to emerge as three (3) distinct zones of higher-grade mineralization within an envelope of lower-grade material. From north to south, the zones were labelled: "Alpha, Beta and Gamma" (see Figures 1 to 3 and Tables 1 and 2). The Beta Zone is the most important so far, but each zone may pinch and swell, sometimes converging into very wide zones. Each of these gold zones have the potential to expand or host high-grade mineralization. The Gamma Zone has never been tested near surface while some drill holes have collared into the Alpha Zone.

At the end of March 2023, Delta completed 13 drill holes for a total of 3,506 metres at the Delta-1 project. The drilling tested a 600 metres extension of the gold zone towards the east, extending the total strike length of the mineralized zone to 1.5 kilometres. Assays are pending from five (5) of these drill holes to the east and results will be reported as they are received and interpreted. Delta is currently planning an additional 5000 metre drill campaign and expects to announce a resumption of drilling shortly.

The mineralized zone trends roughly 100° azimuth, dips 80° towards the north, and has now been intersected over a strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometres to a vertical depth of approximately 220 metres. Towards the east, as gold grades increase, the zone appears to turn to an azimuth of 115° azimuth. This change in the orientation of the mineralized zone may be responsible for the improved gold grades and widths of the mineralized zone.

The gold mineralization is generally located at the contact between sandstones to the north and mafic volcanics to the south, spatially associated with feldspar porphyry intrusive dikes that crosscut both rock types. All three rock types are mineralized and altered. Kilometre-scale, texture destructive alteration consists of intense ankeritization, albitization, silicification and sericitization. Gold mineralization consists of a network of multiple generations of quartz-ankerite-pyrite veinlets locally with disseminated grains of visible gold.

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this press release were performed at SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories. Sample preparation was performed in Sudbury, Ontario. Sampling and analytical procedures are subject to a comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control program that includes duplicate samples, blanks and analytical standards.

The following assaying protocol was adopted at Delta-1 in an attempt to reduce the assay variability due to nugget effect caused by visible gold:

If visible gold is observed in the sample or within the assumed mineralized zone, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening whereby the entire sample is crushed, a 1 kg portion is pulverized and screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario.

If no visible gold is observed or outside of the mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the SGS Laboratory in Burnaby, British Columbia. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the SGS Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawed in half lengthwise and half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at Delta's core storage facilities. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sequence of samples on site as quality assurance and quality control in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by SGS Canada Minerals Laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101. He has reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 covers 58.3 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 950 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. Best grades to date include a drill intercept of 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres, within a broader interval of 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m. The zone is open in all directions.

DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Vertical longitudinal section looking north 010° of the eastern portion of the Delta-1 Gold Zone showing piercing points of drill holes with grades and metal factors. The section shows the metal factors increasing towards the east and at depth, as defined by drill holes D1-22-18, 24, 25 and D1-23-32.



Figure 2: Total magnetic map showing the projected gold-mineralized zones at Delta-1. Assay results are pending for five drill holes to the east.



Figure 3: Vertical cross-section of the Delta-1 Gold Zone looking east, showing the newly interpreted Alpha, Beta and Gamma Zones



TABLE 2: DELTA-1 2023 DRILL INTERCEPTS TO DATE DRILL

HOLE NO UTM Coordinates Zone 16 Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Au Grade (g/t) CORE

LENGTH

(m) Easting Northing D1-22-18 289955 5385581 180 -45 453 293.00 324.00 5.92 31.00









incl. 308.10 320.00 14.80 11.90









incl. 314.00 316.20 72.95 2.20 D1-22-24 290005 5385581 180 -45 428 309.00 317.00 6.49 10.00









incl. 309.00 310.00 30.66 1.00 D1-22-25 290052 5385573 180 -45 453 229.00 234.00 2.34 5.00











301.50 302.50 130.00 1.00











321.00 341.00 1.2 20.00











382.90 401.00 1.66 18.10









incl. 399.50 401.00 16.42 1.50 D1-23-26 289947 5385383 180 -58 300 8.70 138.50 0.37 129.80 D1-23-27 290050 5385390 180 -40 270 16.80 110.00 0.45 93.20









incl. 16.80 77.00 0.54 60.20 D1-23-28 290050 5385390 180 -68 300 44.90 62.00 0.63 17.10











105.00 117.60 1.91 12.60









incl. 105.00 113.60 2.46 8.60 D1-23-29 290150 5385360 180 -40 231 79.00 85.00 2.29 6.00











85.00 93.90 Late Diabase Dike







Beta Zone 93.90 99.00 1.37 5.10 D1-23-30 290150 5385360 180 -65 303 73.20 236.00 0.97 162.80







Alpha Zone 51.20 59.10 0.62 7.90







Beta Zone 73.20 139.00 2.06 65.80









incl. 76.00 102.20 4.23 26.20









incl. 79.00 80.10 49.91 1.10







Gamma Zone 217.00 236.00 0.74 19.00 D1-23-31 290254 5385377 180 -40 247.5 36.00 133.00 1.29 97.00







Alpha Zone 36.00 45.50 1.04 9.50







Beta Zone 58.00 133.00 1.54 75.00









incl. 93.50 94.40 36.59 0.90









incl. 124.10 125.00 46.81 0.90







Gamma Zone 198.00 204.00 0.79 6.00 D1-23-32 290254 5385377 180 -65 303 42.30 280.50 0.55 238.20





Alpha & Beta Zones 42.30 176.00 0.61 133.70









incl. 54.00 76.50 1.25 22.50







Gamma Zone 243.50 280.50 1.15 37.00









incl. 271.50 280.50 2.62 9.00 D1-23-33 290363 5385355 180 -40 261 Pending D1-23-34 290363 5385355 180 -70 144.3 Pending D1-23-35 290464 5385361 180 -40 258 Pending D1-23-36 290464 5385361 180 -65 354 Pending D1-23-37 289883 5385385 180 -70 312 Pending D1-23-38 290600 5385200 180 -45 222.5 Pending D1-23-39 290600 5385200 180 -70 350 Planned Results previously released for drill holes D1-22-18 to D1-23-30.

