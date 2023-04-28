MAS Gold Announces Resignation of CEO, Issuance of Stock Options and Delay of Filing Technical Report

SASKATOON, April 28, 2023 - MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAS) announces that Jim Engdahl is resigning as CEO and Director of the Company effective May 1, 2023 for personal reasons. Jim will stay on as an advisor to the Company for a period of 18 months.

Jim Engdahl commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank MAS Gold and the team I have worked with over the last two years. To all the new people I have met and worked with over these past two years THANK YOU, it has been a pleasure and hopefully our paths will cross again soon."

The Company wishes Jim all the best in his future endeavours and want to thank him for his work on behalf of MAS Gold over the past two years. Ron Netolitzky has been appointed as Interim CEO.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Board of Directors has approved the issuance to a director of 2,500,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, and if not exercised, expire on November 1, 2024, subject to either expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Delay in Technical Report Filing

Further to our news release on March 6, MAS Gold announces that the technical report on the Preview Southwest Gold Deposit, due to filed on sedar within the 45 day required time frame, has been delayed.

About MAS Gold Corp.

MAS Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold exploration projects in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. MAS Gold is exploring on four properties in the belt, including the Preview-North, Greywacke Lake, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake Properties totalling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres). These properties extend along the geologically prospective La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains that make up the La Ronge Gold Belt in north-central Saskatchewan.

