Sun Summit Appoints Brian Lock as Executive Chairman

Vancouver, May 17, 2023 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce that Brian Lock has been appointed Executive Chairman. Brian brings over 40 years of experience in the mining industry including engineering, construction, and operations in his roles as Chief Electrical Engineer of a German mining company, two Canadian consulting firms, and as President and owner of Proton Engineering and Construction, responsible for the development of numerous precious and base metal mines in many parts of the world.

Brian has also held several positions as a director, Executive Vice-President, President and CEO of several public mining companies including Frontier Pacific Mining Corp., Castle Peak Mining Ltd. and Scorpio Gold Corp.. He has been a director of Sun Summit for over 12 years and is a member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors. For his services, Mr. Lock will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 and an annual bonus as determined by the Board.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brian to the role of Executive Chairman," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "Brian provides the Company with significant leadership experience in the mining sector and will work closely with our team to deliver shareholder value and put Sun Summit on track for future growth. We look forward to working with Brian in his expanded role."

Additional Finder Fee paid to Haywood for Private Placement

Sun Summit also announces that, in connection with its private placement that closed on May 10, 2023, it has paid Haywood Securities Inc. a finder's fee of $770 and 7,000 Finder Warrants (each exercisable for two years at a price of $0.165) for the sale of 100,000 NFT Units for which Haywood overlooked claiming its fee. See the Company's news release dated May 11, 2023, for further details.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Roger Blair

Acuity Advisory Corp., Corporate Communications

rblair@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166359