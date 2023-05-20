Filo Mining Announces Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2023 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Suite 2000, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St. Vancouver BC. PDF Version

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the report of the auditors; To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving an amendment to the articles of incorporation to change the name of the Company from Filo Mining Corp. to Filo Corp.

The record date for the Meeting is May 9, 2023. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Information Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Markets

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their Shares through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Markets. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of Shares for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

On behalf of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck

President and CEO

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 19, 2023 at 06:00 pm EDT.

