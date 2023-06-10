Sixty North Gold Announces Correction to June 8, 2023 News Release

Vancouver, June 9, 2023 - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") further to the news release of June 8, 2023, the Company clarifies that the Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,537 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. It no longer controls eight additional Mineral Claims and one other Mining Lease under option totalling 5,500 acres.

Dr. Dave Webb's statement on insider holdings should state, "Insiders now hold 46.2% of the outstanding shares of the Company, up from 40.4% before the financing."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "David Webb"

David Webb,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact David Webb 604-818-1400

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169528