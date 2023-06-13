Scottie Resources Reports Positive Initial Metallurgical Test Results For Blueberry Zone With Up To 97.6% Gold Recovery

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2023 - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report positive preliminary metallurgical test results for the Blueberry Zone, part of its 100% owned and royalty free Scottie Gold Mine Project located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Road. The program was completed by independent metallurgical consultants, Sepro Laboratories, at their testing facilities in Langley, British Columbia.

Metallurgical Program Details

A composite sample was created from coarse reject material from 2022 drill core samples. Sample selection was based on geological considerations, distribution throughout the mineralized structure, and geochemical and mineralogical data to best represent a conceptual resource (Table 1). Core samples were shipped for metallurgical testing to Sepro Laboratories, an accredited facility located in Langley, BC.

Table 1: Intervals used to create ~260 kg composite sample of the Blueberry Zone for metallurgical testing.

Weighted average grade 11.9 9.6



President and CEO, Brad Rourke comments: "One of the primary roles of junior explorers is to reduce risk by answering unresolved questions. These promising initial metallurgical results illustrate strong gold recoveries using multiple extraction techniques and by doing so substantially de-risk the project. With so many advantages to the deposit: high-grade, near surface, on a road, adjacent to high-voltage power - these results confirming the deposit's metallurgy adds yet another positive element."

Discussion of Results

After homogenisation of the samples, representative head grade samples were taken from the composite sample. The average gold grade of these representative samples was in excellent agreement with the calculated grade based on a weighted average of the combined drill intercepts, 11.8 g/t versus 11.9 g/t respectively. The average silver grades varied slightly with respective values of 9.6 g/t and 6.5 g/t.

The recovery processes used to test the samples were selected based on technology and flowsheets of nearby operating mills, the testwork focused on recovery processes such as Gravity Recoverable Gold (GRG), Rougher Flotation (RF), and Cyanide Leaching (CN). Grind sizes tested were between p80s of 103 ?m, and 25 ?m. The results were not fully optimized during this preliminary testing program, but to serve as a baseline from which to evaluate the processing of ore from the Blueberry Deposit.

Cyanide Leach Testing

Direct CN leach test results show that 97.6% of the gold can be extracted with a grind size of p80 of 25 ?m. Cyanide and lime consumptions were low at 1.2 kg/t-solids and 0.91 kg/t-solids, respectively.

CN leach tests on the coarser GRG tails (milled to p80 of 103 ?m) returned 91.1% gold recovery (72.4 % silver), cyanide and lime consumptions were low at 0.65 kg/t-solids and 0.72 kg/t-solids, respectively.

Gravity-Rougher Flotation Testing

The standard GRG test resulted in a GRG value of 37.6% by grinding of the material to a p80 of 103 ?m. Using a grind size of p80 of 55 ?m on the GRG, the overall gold gravity-rougher flotation recovery was 87.2% with a grade of 42.1 g/t Au in 19.7% mass (Figure 1). The total silver recovery of 88.6% with a grade of 31.9 g/t Ag was achieved in the same test.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction (Dec 12, 2022). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

These exceptional results support our pathway to a multi-million-ounce deposit, which we will continue to uncover during the 2023 exploration season, visit our website for a video outlining our 2023 Exploration Plan.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

