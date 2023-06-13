Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

Heritage is focused on increasing their awareness and presence with Canadian investment community. "We believe adding Investor Cubed, an established company with 20 years' experience, to the team will further increase our ability to introduce Heritage to key Canadian investors, including their established advisor and institutional networks," said Peter Schloo, CEO of Heritage.

"Investor Cubed is thrilled to begin working with Heritage as the Company is at a stage where we believe advisors and institutional investors will want to be a part of this very scalable company" said Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed. "Heritage is well positioned and well financed to execute on their 2023 initiatives."

The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the "Agreement"), which commenced June 7th for a one-year term (terminable at Heritage's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of $7,500.00 per month payable by Heritage to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

Investor/shareholder inquiries:

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, Chairman & CEO

nsimon@investor3.ca

647-258-3310

About Investor Cubed:

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years' experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions, and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

