VANCOUVER, June 15, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Gabriel property by 558 acres (226 hectares). This expansion was achieved by staking 37 unpatented mining claims on public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).



Key highlights of the expansion include:

37 claims covering 558 acres (226 hectares) contiguous to the original Gabriel land position.

The favourable Siebert Formation underlies the claims.

The highest surface rock chip sample resulted in 840 ppm lithium.



Technical Information:

The 37 newly staked and filed claims are dominantly located in Section 22, Township 3 North and Range 42 East (Mount Diablo Base & Meridian), south of the central portion of the original Gabriel claim block (see map below). Much of the claims are within the one-mile Blackrock Silver Corp. area of interest.

These claims overlie exposures of favorable Siebert Formation, the host to Gabriel lithium mineralization. TEA geologists conducted limited surface rock geochemical sampling of the area prior to the filing of the 37 new claims, with the highest result being 840 ppm lithium.

Tearlach will conduct additional detailed mapping and sampling of the new claims to determine if drilling is warranted as part of the planned Gabriel Phase 2 program.

"Our regional mapping and sampling program has successfully identified multiple targets compromising favourable Siebert formation and elevated lithium geochemistry. The team aggressively staked and filed the Section 22 claims and thereby expanding the Gabriel land position. I am optimistic that this program will lead to further land acquisition opportunities in the greater Tonopah area," said David C. Flint (Director of Tearlach Resources Ltd.).

Gabriel Expanded Land Map





Qualified Person:

Mr. David Flint, CPG with AIPG., Director of Tearlach Resources Ltd. and President of the subsidiary Pan Am Lithium (Nevada) Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Tearlach:

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach is focused on advancing its flagship Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources' Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Tearlach Resources Ltd.

Charles Ross

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a3b946-e629-472f-94ad-c70c797cb6db



