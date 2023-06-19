Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

Vancouver, June 19, 2023 - Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 16, 2023. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved, as a result:

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLC, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company;

The number of directors was set at four (4) with the following nominees elected as directors: Deepak Varshney, Richard Paolone, James Walker and Adrian Smith; and

The new omnibus incentive plan (the Plan"), which consists of a 10% rolling stock option plan and 10% fixed restricted share unit plan was approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company. The Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Richard Paolone is a Toronto-based securities lawyer whose focus includes an emphasis on natural resources and diversified industries. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other facets fundamental to the natural resource sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as a board member of Critical Infrastructure Technologies Inc (CSE: CTTT), SBD Capital Corp (CSE: SBD), and previously was a board member and CEO of Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: RPN).

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca, or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

