Kuya Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

Toronto, June 19, 2023 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Peters, CPA has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Peters is a driven and versatile finance professional with more than 30 years of experience, and with a track record of delivering practical and astute solutions to a wide range of financial and operational issues. Mr. Peters is an advisor with Hive Advisory Inc. ("Hive"), a Toronto-based management consulting firm which assists a number of public companies on various financial and operational mandates. After leaving the Canadian operations of a global bank as the Principal Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peters joined Hive, through which he gained significant experience working on complex accounting, financial reporting, insurance and analytics projects within mining, technology, and private equity.

Mr. Peters succeeds Ms. Lesia Burianyk who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and will remain with Kuya Silver in her previous role as Finance Director.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

