Ridgeline Minerals Trenches Bonanza Grade Copper at the Big Blue Project, NV

• Includes 0.6 metres grading 15.5% Copper

Vancouver, June 19, 2023 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce bonanza grade copper samples returning up to 15.5% from surface trenching at the Big Blue Project, ("Big Blue" or the "Project") a porphyry/skarn copper ("Cu") - gold ("Au") - silver ("Ag") exploration prospect located directly adjacent to Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs CRD discovery in Elko County, Nevada (Figure 1). Ridgeline geologists collected eighteen continuous trench samples at two trench locations and fourteen surface rock chip samples in May 2023. Trench sampling confirmed historically reported mine grades (see February 9, 2023 press release HERE) at the past producing Delker Mine while wide-spaced reconnaissance rock chip sampling effectively doubled the mineralized footprint of the known system. Highlight results are detailed below.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO commented, "We knew Big Blue was a high-grade copper skarn when we staked it, however, today's trenching results have exceeded expectations. What gets us especially excited is that the bonanza grades at the Delker Mine represent the oxidized skarn portion of a potentially much larger porphyry copper system feeding the entire district; and we suspect that this porphyry lies to the southwest under shallow valley cover on Ridgeline's ground. Our geologists are anxious to begin backpack drilling in June where they will target the projection of high-grade copper mineralization on trend of the Delker Mine, which currently exhibits a mineralized strike of over 1.5 kilometers towards the Skarn Hill adit to the southwest. We are still piecing together the story at Big Blue, and we anticipate additional porphyry and CRD targets to quickly develop as we continue to build out our geologic model and prepare the project for a maiden drill campaign."

Trench Assay Highlights:

Trench 1 (Delker Mine): 0.6 metres ("m") grading 15.5% Cu, 0.18 g/t Ag and 0.1% cobalt ("Co") within 2.4 m grading 4.6% Cu, 0.52 g/t Ag and 0.06% Co (Picture 1 & Figure 1)

Note that trench sampling was conducted across the face and roof or "back" of the Delker Mine adit with the core of the mineralized horizon mined out during historical mining activities in 1916-1917

Trench 1 is the first instance of strongly elevated cobalt mineralization sampled on the project

Backpack drilling on-strike of the Delker Mine is required to better understand the potential true thickness of the mineralized Cu horizon, which is currently estimated at 5-7 m based on observed mining dimensions at the historical Delker Mine

Sampling procedures: Trench samples were broken out by primary lithologic contacts followed by sub-samples based on alteration and mineralization to minimize sample bias and ensure consistent sampling across the trench interval. True thickness of sample intervals is estimated at 90%+ as all samples were taken perpendicular to bedding and lithologic contacts whenever possible (Picture 2)

For a full table of Trench sample assays click HERE

Rock Chip Highlights:

Select rock chip samples returned grades up to 10.8% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 4.51 g/t Ag (sample #32) and 5.8% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 0.63 g/t Ag (sample #21) (Figure 2)

A total of fourteen rock chip samples were collected in May 2023 ranging from 0.01-10.8% Cu, below detection limit ("BDL") - 0.10 g/t Au and 0.10 - 4.51 g/t Ag (avg. 2.0% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 0.59 g/t Ag)

For a full table of rock chip sample assays click HERE

Figure 1: Plan view map showing high-grade Cu-Ag-Co trench results at the Delker Mine as well as rock chips taken throughout the Delker Mine and Skarn Hill target area





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/170489_7f4e5ac7c48949ae_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view map of the Delker Mine area showing high-grade trenches and rock chips (Cu%). Mineralization directly associated with NE trending felsic dike swarm, which will be targeted with Ridgeline operated backpack drilling at up to six permitted drill sites in late Q2 2023





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/170489_7f4e5ac7c48949ae_003full.jpg

Picture 1: Photo of VP Exploration Mike Harp pointing at high-grade sample location taken at the face of the historical Delker Mine adit. Sample #11 returned 0.6m grading 15.5% Cu, 0.18 g/t Ag and 0.1% Co





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/170489_7f4e5ac7c48949ae_004full.jpg

Picture 2: Delker Mine adit photo showing sample intervals and Cu grades from Trench 1. Note that sample #11 was taken from the roof or "back" located inside of the adit (see inset photo)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/170489_7f4e5ac7c48949ae_005full.jpg

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which produced a reported 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% Cu between 1916-1917 1 and shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project. Mineralization occurs as high-grade skarn located proximal to northeast trending felsic dikes that are interpreted as bleeding off a potential porphyry source in the valley, which has never been drill-tested. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu ± Au-Ag mineralization, which may be the source of distal CRD mineralization at Medicine Springs - analogous to the Butte Valley porphyry Cu-Au system inferred to be a source of CRD mineralization at the Company's nearby Selena project. A large portion of the Project is covered by shallow, post-mineral gravels covering a roughly five (5) km target area resulting in limited surface expression of the porphyry system. The 100% owned Project is comprised of a total of 29 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that has seen limited exploration since the early 1900's and will benefit from the Ridgeline teams systematic approach to discovery (view Ridgeline's Corporate Deck HERE).

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration. Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 192 km² exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170489