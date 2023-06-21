International Metals Completes Acquisition of Lithium Plus

Vancouver, June 21, 2023 - International Metals Mining Corp. ("Company") (TSXV:IMM) (OTC:CYNXF) (FSE:C2YD) is pleased to announce that it has acquired ?("Acquisition")? all the issued and outstanding common shares ("Lithium Plus Shares") of Lithium Plus Mining Corp. ("Lithium Plus") pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated May 4, 2023 ("Share Exchange Agreement") between the Company, Lithium Plus, and the shareholders of the Lithium Plus ("Vendors"). "This is an exciting opportunity for the Company to showcase its commitment to becoming a prominent explorer of strategic metals in one of the most significant mining jurisdictions in the world", commented Brian Thurston, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Already having two significant copper-gold porphyry targets in Peru, I am pleased that we have now completed this acquisition and added this extensive land package in Brazil's highly prospective 'Lithium Valley' to our growing portfolio. The newly acquired ground has the potential to host multiple hard rock lithium discoveries."

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company issued 12,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to the Vendors. The Company notes that approximately 10.6% of the Lithium Plus Shares were held by Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) and that the transaction was approved by a majority of the Company's disinterested shareholders.

Lithium Plus has the option ("Option") to acquire a 65% interest ("65% Interest") in and to certain mining claims in the state of ??Minas Gerais, ?Brazil, pursuant to the terms of an option agreement dated April 23, 2023 with Spark Energy Minerals Inc?. ("Spark"). In order to exercise the Option and acquire the 65% Interest, the Company must:?

(a) ?pay $100,000 in cash to Spark immediately;?

(b) ?pay $500,000 to Spark by April 23, 2024;?

(c) ?conduct an exploration work program incurring at least $500,000 in expenditures by April 23, 2024; and

(d) conduct an exploration work program incurring at least $1,000,000 in ?expenditures ?by April 23, 2025.?

The Company is relying on the non-reporting issuer exemption from the formal take-over bid ?requirements as set out in section 4.3 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer ?Bids. Lithium Plus is not a reporting issuer, there is no published market for the Lithium Plus Shares, and the number of holders of the Lithium Plus Shares is less than 50.

More information regarding the Acquisition can be found in the Company's May 9, 2023, press release announcing the Share Exchange Agreement.

Qualified Person

Brian Thurston, P.Geo., and a "Qualified Person", as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About International Metals Mining Corp.

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's 'Lithium Valley'.

