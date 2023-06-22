Menü Artikel
enCore Energy Reports on Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU) today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2023. A total of 60,978,153 shares, 42.56% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved.

The election of directors was approved as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

William M. Sheriff

41,359,968

99.83 %

71,380

0.17 %

Wm. Paul Goranson

41,360,757

99.83 %

70,591

0.17 %

Dennis E. Stover

41,363,954

99.84 %

67,394

0.16 %

William B. Harris

35,362,613

85.35 %

6,068,735

14.65 %

Mark S. Pelizza

41,361,878

99.83 %

69,470

0.17 %

Richard M. Cherry

41,354,701

99.82 %

76,647

0.18 %

Susan Hoxie-Key

39,882,076

96.26 %

1,549,272

3.74 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's stock option plan, as described in the Circular.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process using natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024.

Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming, along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-reports-on-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301857761.html

SOURCE enCore Energy Corp.



Contact
William M. Sheriff, Executive Chairman, 972-333-2214, info@encoreuranium.com, www.encoreuranium.com
