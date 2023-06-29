Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sabre Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

29.06.2023  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 29, 2023 - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2023. A total of 20,715,684 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 28.7% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

Description Outcome Votes For Votes Against
Set Number of Directors at Five Carried 20,411,493 304,190
Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld

Andrew Elinesky Carried 15,940,721 2,598,703
Claudio Ciavarella Carried 17,868,501 670,923
Tony Lesiak Carried 16,379,658 2,159,766
Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 13,952,201 4,587,223
Stefan Spears Carried 15,965,597 2,573,827
Appointment of Auditor Carried 20,484,281 231,402

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold's two advanced projects have approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website: (www.sabre.gold).

Andrew Elinesky
CEO and President
416 904-2725

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171831


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DWN4
CA78573W2013
www.sabre.gold
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap