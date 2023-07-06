Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2023 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas, P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross, IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada, Niger, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Suriname, Brazil, and Mauritania. Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Marshall Koval, CEO & President commented: "Ron's specific experience delivering late-stage studies for projects at Global Atomic Corp., Spanish Mountain Gold and IAMGOLD is extremely well suited for taking Cangrejos towards a Feasibility Study. His operating experience at Tasiast and Goro Nickel will also be invaluable as the project moves towards construction."

Ron Halas commented: "I am excited to be part of the Lumina team and am looking forward to advancing the Cangrejos project. Cangrejos has the advantages of proximity to a port, highway, and electric power and is a world class deposit with its production scale and mine life. I believe it has the right mix of attributes to be a successful mining operation."

In conjunction with his appointment, Lumina has granted Mr. Halas 350,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.52, will expire on July 6, 2028, and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

