Atacama Copper Announces the Sudden Passing of CFO Eddy Yu

Vancouver, July 14, 2023 - Atacama Copper Corp. (TSXV: ACOP) ("Atacama Copper" or the "Company") is saddened to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our CFO, Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu. Eddy was a key member of the small management team at the Company and will be greatly missed by all his colleagues.

Tim Warman, CEO said, "On behalf of everyone at Atacama Copper I want to extend our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was a talented individual who everyone on our team enjoyed working with, and we will miss his insight and guidance."

The Company has commenced a search for a new CFO.

About Atacama Copper Corporation

Atacama Copper Corp. is a resource company focusing on acquiring, exploring, and developing copper properties in Chile and elsewhere in the Americas. It is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the Placeton and El Cofre projects while looking to increase its asset portfolio through the acquisition and development of other high-value copper exploration, development, and production opportunities. Atacama Copper's Placeton project is a large porphyry copper target located between the Relincho and El Morro Copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

Tim Warman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Atacama Copper Corp.

Email: info@atacamacopper.ca

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The material facts and assumptions include the intended use of proceeds remaining in the best interests of the Company. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

