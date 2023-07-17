Ridgeline Minerals Executes Exploration Earn-In Agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at the Carlin-East Gold Project, Nevada

Join us for a Virtual Carlin-East Site Tour at 2:30pm ET July 17, 2023.

Vancouver, July 17, 2023 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction with Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM" or "Nevada Gold Mines"), a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont Corp., pursuant to which NGM can acquire an interest in Ridgeline's Carlin-East gold project ("Carlin-East"); a 19.5 square kilometer land package located directly on-trend of NGM's Fallon discovery (previously North Leeville) to the north of the Leeville mine in the prolific Carlin-Trend mining district of Nevada (Figure 1). NGM can incur a minimum of US$4.5 million (of which US$1.5 million is guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in Carlin-East and will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest as outlined below. NGM will assume operatorship of the project immediately. Highlights of the proposed earn-in agreement are outlined below.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "We are delighted to add a second earn-in agreement to our growing partnership with Nevada Gold Mines. This deal validates our business model as we continue to exhibit our ability to find and advance exploration opportunities in Tier-1 districts. Our partnerships with Nevada Gold Mines now provide up to US$40 million in total potential exploration expenditures between the Swift and Carlin-East projects, which leverages NGM's proven track record of discovery while significantly reducing the exploration risk inherent with deep drilling in Nevada. We will continue to work closely with the NGM team with the goal of making the next major gold discovery in Nevada.

Ridgeline's portfolio now offers a compelling mix of leveraged discovery potential through our partner projects as well as 100%-owned upside through our exploration pipeline of projects, led by our flagship CRD discovery at Selena and an emerging porphyry copper opportunity at Big Blue."

Earn-In Agreement Highlights (all figures in USD)

Reimbursement of Prior Expenditures: Within 15 days of signing the definitive agreement, NGM will reimburse a total of $100,000 to Ridgeline in consideration for recent overhead and work expenditures at Carlin-East.

Initial Earn-In Option: NGM will assume operatorship of the project and can earn-in to a 60% interest in the project by incurring a minimum of $4.5 million in qualifying work expenditures over five years, including. $1.5 million in guaranteed work expenditures before December 31, 2025. $3.0 million in work expenditures before July 14, 2028. NGM and Ridgeline will each elect two representatives to a Carlin-East technical steering committee, which will meet quarterly to review budgets and exploration progress.



Second Earn-In Option: NGM will retain a one-time option to earn an additional 10% interest in the project by sole-funding an additional $5.0 million in work expenditures before July 14, 2030.

Development Funding Option: Within 90 days of a joint venture decision to proceed with development and construction of a mine and/or related processing facilities on Carlin-East, NGM will have a one-time option to elect to provide, or arrange for third-party, financing of Ridgeline's portion of debt financing required for the development in consideration, in either case, for an additional 5% interest in the project for a total of 75% (or 65% if the second option was not exercised).

Figure 1: Map of the Carlin Trend showing the Carlin-East property directly adjacent to the world-class Carlin Mine Complex owned and operated by NGM. Targets at Carlin-East are on-trend of NGM's Fallon discovery. Ridgeline will retain 100% ownership of the Bell Creek and Coyote claim blocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/173738_c3af347d14ae18fc_002full.jpg

Carlin-East Project

Carlin-East is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located within the prolific Carlin Trend and directly on-trend of Nevada Gold Mines' Fallon discovery (inferred resource of 1.0 million oz. Au grading 11.3 g/t9). The project area straddles Eureka and Elko counties in Nevada and is comprised of 243 contiguous federal lode claims totaling 19.5 km² of mineral rights. Historical and currently producing mines nearby include the Goldstrike, Leeville-Turf, Meikle-Rodeo, Ren-Banshee, and Genesis-Bluestar operations. (View the Carlin-East VRIFY Deck Here)

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person within the meaning thereof under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 192 km2 exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

(775) 304-9773

info@ridgelineminerals.com

