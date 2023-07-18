GPM Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Options

Toronto, July 18, 2023 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,600,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until July 17, 2026.

The options vest as to 25% immediately and 25% after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information contact:

GPM Metals Inc.

Peter Walsh, CEO

Suite 1101- 141 Adelaide Street West,

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Telephone: (416) 628-5904

Telefax: (416) 628-6835

Email: info@gpmmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173916