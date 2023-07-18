Tudor Gold Submits Application to Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia

Vancouver, July 18, 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that it has made an application concerning Seabridge Gold Inc. to the Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia. Tudor Gold refrains from commenting upon the merits of these issues, as they are before the Chief Gold Commissioner for decision.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine to the southeast.

