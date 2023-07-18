Menü Artikel
Western Alaska Minerals Corp. Announces Meeting Results

18.07.2023  |  Accesswire

TUCSON, July 18, 2023 - Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 17, 2023. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Christopher Marrs, Nathan Brewer, David Smallhouse, Gregory Anderson and Kevin Nishi, as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, De Visser Gray LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% rolling Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company's shareholders approved the reidentification of the Company's common shares as "subordinate voting shares" in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements. Once effected by the Company, other than a change in name, the reidentification will have no effect on the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the share class.

About WAM

WAM is an Alaska and Arizona based company, listed on the TSX-V and focused on discovery of high-grade, district-scale ore systems in the historic Illinois Creek Mining District (the "District") located in western Alaska. WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), roughly 45 km from the Yukon River. The District encompasses at least five deposits containing gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc and was originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with precursor Western Alaska Copper & Gold Company, has reassembled the Anaconda property package and been engaged in exploring the District.

The Company remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

On behalf of the Company

"Kit Marrs"

Kit Marrs
President & CEO
kit@westernalaskaminerals.com
Phone: 1-520-200-1667

For further information please contact:

Vanessa Bogaert, Director of Corporate Communications/IR
vanessa@westernalaskaminerals.com

Or visit our website at: www.westernalaskaminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Western Alaska Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768905/Western-Alaska-Minerals-Corp-Announces-Meeting-Results


