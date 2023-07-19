American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Submits Application to Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia

Cardston, July 18, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") reports that project operator and Treaty Creek JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has made an application concerning Seabridge Gold Inc. to the Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia. American Creek refrains from commenting upon the merits of Tudor's application as the issues are before the Chief Gold Commissioner for decision.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project located in BC's Golden Triangle.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

