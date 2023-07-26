Grid Battery Metals CEO Tim Fernback Discusses the Booming Lithium and Nickel Markets in an Exclusive SmallCapVoice Interview

Coquitlam, July 26, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. ("formerly Nickel Rock Resources Inc.") (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL) (OTC:EVKRF) (FRA:NMK2) announces that SmallCapVoice.com Inc, has completed an exclusive interview featuring Mr. Tim Fernback, Grid Battery's President & CEO, as he delves into the exciting prospects of nickel and lithium in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) and battery sectors.

Grid Battery Metals, a pioneering company, is strategically positioned in the battery metals market, with a strong focus on nickel and lithium. As the demand for EVs and battery technologies soars, both lithium and nickel are projected to experience significant growth over the next decade.

In the insightful interview, Mr. Fernback shares how as the world transitions towards sustainable energy solutions, the demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems is escalating. Nickel and lithium play crucial roles in advancing these technologies, and Grid Battery Metals is capitalizing on this opportunity by concentrating its efforts on these two essential battery metals. He then goes on to explain the connection between Grid Battery Metals and Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C). The key founders and members of the geological team of Surge Battery Metals are also the founding management team of Grid Battery Metals.

Under Mr. Fernback's visionary leadership, Grid Battery Metals has established itself as a leading player in the battery metals market. By honing in on nickel and lithium, the company is poised to meet the burgeoning demand for these metals, which are essential for the future of the EV and battery industries, through their various Nevada lithium projects; Texas Spring, Clayton Valley, and Volt Canyon and their British Columbia nickel projects (Grid Nickel Group consisting of 2 nickel projects located nearby FPX Nickel Corp.'s (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Deposit). Grid Nickel is of extra interest, and Mr. Fernback goes on to explain the abundance of awaruite, which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacturing of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

Mr. Fernback continues to discuss company goals, including the recent shareholder update released by the company. The update included key highlights including a nickel project in British Columbia completing and the beginning of a lithium project at the Texas Spring and the Volt Canyon projects, both located in Nevada. Among other stated goals, he concludes by stating the company hopes to be ready for the 2024 drilling season.

The interview concludes discussing the companies balance sheets and sustainability in the current economic state of both the US and Canada. "We're really well funded," Mr. Fernback states, "we just completed two financings for the company and we have over $4.5 million in just cash related working capital on our balance sheet." He goes on to explain the additional capital on hand is from the sale of various nickel properties to Surge Battery Metals earlier in the year and amounts to another $3 million plus in marketable securities to the balance sheet.

Don't miss this exclusive interview with Tim Fernback, where he shares his vision for the future of nickel and lithium, and Grid Battery Metals' position as a key player in this dynamic industry.

To listen to the full interview, please click here: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-grid-battery-metals-evkrf/.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

604-428-5690

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.