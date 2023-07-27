GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

Vancouver, July 27, 2023 - In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:

GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our activities continue as normal, both at our Project site and our office in Niamey.

GoviEx has always worked for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Niger. We believe in the potential of the country and its people, and we remain dedicated to contributing positively to its socio-economic development.

Niger has been a pro-mining country and despite changes in regime, has never experienced an interruption in its uranium mining activities over the last 50 years. This long-standing stability in the mining sector is a testament to the country's resilience and its commitment to development.

GoviEx remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the current situation and reiterates its commitment to working in Niger for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. While the Company is deeply committed to its Niger operations, it is important to highlight that GoviEx Uranium Inc. is a global company with a diverse portfolio and a significant presence in Zambia.

The safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate are of paramount importance to us. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue to engage with our stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to keep them informed of any developments related to our Niger operations.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

