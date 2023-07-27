Origen Welcomes Jason Cubitt to its Board

Vancouver, July 27, 2023 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Cubitt to its Board of Directors. With a 30-year track record in the natural resource industry, Mr. Cubitt brings extensive experience as a founder, sell-side dealer, and buy-side institutional investor. He holds executive and board positions in both private and publicly-traded companies, most recently as CEO and then non-executive director of Solis Minerals Ltd. Previously, Mr. Cubitt served as the director of investments for Vertus Investment Advisory and co-founded Ascenta Asset Management, where he held the position of managing director.

Gary Schellenberg, President and CEO of Origen, stated, "Mr. Cubitt's diverse and complimentary skill set adds significant value to our team and we extend a warm welcome as he joins Origen."

Jason Cubitt responded, "Gary has created a first-class portfolio of projects in Origen, including two lithium projects that represent the state-of-the-art in extending known lithium districts. I look forward to working with the team to bring these assets greater investor attention."

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone project, both in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia,

