Jervois commences U.S. cobalt refinery site selection; costs refundable by U.S. Department of Defense

Jervois commences a US$0.3 million site selection process ("Site Selection") for its proposed cobalt refinery in the United States ("U.S.") - 2 August 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSX-V:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) commences, through its 100% owned subsidiary Formation Holdings US, Inc., Site Selection as the first stage of preparing the bankable feasibility study (the "BFS") for its proposed cobalt refinery in the U.S.

Jervois expects to spend US$0.3 million to complete Site Selection, which will be executed by AFRY U.S., a U.S.-based engineering and consulting company. The Site Selection is fully-refundable under the previously announced U.S. Department of Defense US$15 million funding agreement (the "Agreement Funding"). The Agreement Funding is under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization office of Industrial Base Policy using the U.S. Defense Production Act Title III authorities and utilises funds from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Site Selection will consider local, state and federal incentives; permitting processes; security of supply chains; logistics; access to workforce capacity and capability; and other technical and operational requirements, all to underpin a globally competitive facility.

Jervois' team is also engaged working on the BFS for the proposed U.S. refinery including progressing planning for other component parts of the BFS, basic engineering, and the environmental permitting roadmap development. Jervois expects to provide further updates of its work on the BFS as it progresses.

On behalf of Jervois.

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager - External Affairs Jervois Global alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the site selection, the BFS being undertaken, the additional works to be considered, future development plans, refund of costs by the Department of Defense and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and contingencies that are subject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its related bodies corporate and affiliates (and each of their respective directors, securityholders, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and management), and could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or any projections and assumptions on which those statements are based.

Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. These statements may assume the success of the Company's business strategies, the success of which may not be realised within the period for which the forward-looking statements may have been prepared, or at all.

The forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicable laws, rules or regulations, none of the Company, its representatives or advisers intends to, or undertakes to, or assumes any obligation to, provide any additional information, update or revise the statements in this announcement, whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events, results or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.