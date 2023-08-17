Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. Issues Shares in Connection with Zigzag Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2023 - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) ("Reflex" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Alex Pleson (the "Optionor"), dated September 1, 2021, pursuant to which the Company has the sole and exclusive right to acquire up to a 100% interest ("Option") in the Zigzag lithium property (the "Zigzag Property" or the "Property") near Crescent Lake, Ontario, the Company has issued a further 100,000 common shares in its capital ("Shares") to fulfill its obligations to date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement.



As previously disclosed in the Company's prospectus dated July 25, 2022, and Form 2A - Listing Statement dated July 27, 2022, under the terms of the Agreement in order to exercise the Option, the Company is required to pay to the Optionor a total of $250,000, issue to the Optionor a total of 500,000 Common Shares and incur a minimum of $310,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures on or before August 3, 2024, being the date that is the second anniversary of the date the Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Upon the completion of the foregoing, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Property, subject a 3% net smelter royalty in favour of the Optionor payable upon the commencement of commercial production from the Property.

The Company will be deemed to have exercised the Option upon occurrence of all of the following:

paying the Optionor $65,000 and issuing to the Optionor 200,000 Shares within five calendar days of the date of the Property Agreement (completed); paying the Optionor $60,000 within five calendar days of receiving a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report ("Technical Report") (completed); paying the Optionor $50,000, issuing to the Optionor 100,000 Shares (the "2023 Shares") and incurring minimum exploration expenditures of $110,000 on or before the first anniversary of the date the Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (completed); and paying the Optionor $75,000, issuing to the Optionor 200,000 Common Shares and incurring an additional minimum of $200,000 of exploration expenditures on or before August 3, 2024.

The Company has the right to carry over excess expenditures incurred in one period to a subsequent period, and may accelerate cash and expenditure obligations in order to acquire its interest in the Property in a shorter period of time than as set out in the Property Agreement and may at any time accelerate the exercise of the Option by paying to the Optionor an amount of funds equal to the remaining amount of expenditures and cash to exercise the Option at the time of such payments.

The 2023 Shares, having recently been issued to the Optionor, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 17, 2023, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Related Party Disclosure

The Agreement was negotiated on an arm's length basis; however, subsequent to the execution of the Agreement, the Optionor became a Director of the Company on September 21, 2021. Therefore, the issuance of the 2023 Shares, accordingly, constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the issuance of the 2023 Shares, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the issuance of the 2023 Shares in an expeditious manner.

Zigzag Property

The ZigZag lithium property consists of eight mining claims totalling approximately 2,710 hectares near Crescent Lake, Ontario, a region known for its highly prospective lithium deposits. Further details on the Zigzag Property are available in the Technical Report dated February 22, 2022, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

