Hannan Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, August 22, 2023 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces the granting of stock options to directors, officers and investor relations consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,485,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at C$0.25 per common share, for a period of 5 years.
About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)
Hannan Metals Ltd. is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru.
On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson" Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
Further Information www.hannanmetals.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com
