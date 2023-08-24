Northcliff Obtains Ex Parte Injunction To Stop Interference With Sisson Project Fieldwork And Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2023 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) today announced that Northcliff and Sisson Project Limited Partnership ("Sisson LP") obtained an ex parte injunction Order from the Court of King's Bench in New Brunswick on August 23, 2023 against two (2) known individuals, and against other persons unknown, who have interfered with and obstructed the 2023 fieldwork and drilling program that is required for the Sisson Project to move forward. The ex parte injunction Order is effective until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, but Northcliff and Sisson LP are scheduled to re-appear in court at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at which time they will be seeking an extension of the injunction Order.

On August 3, 2023, individuals interfered with and obstructed Sisson LP's ability to continue with its fieldwork and drilling program on the Sisson Project, located in the Province of New Brunswick. Rather than get into a potentially dangerous altercation with these individuals, Sisson LP's contractors retreated, and Northcliff and Sisson LP prepared ex parte motion materials as soon as they could in order that they could seek court assistance, including by way of injunctive relief. Given the timeframes for the 2023 fieldwork and drilling program, the Company and Sisson LP had no practical options, other than to seek injunctive relief at this time, in order that they are in the best position to continue with the required fieldwork and drilling program on the Sisson Project, and to comply with the conditions associated with the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which has been approved by both the Federal Government and by the Government of New Brunswick.

On August 24, 2023, certain individuals who had interfered with and obstructed the Sisson Project on August 3, 2023 were served with the ex parte injunction motion materials and the ex parte injunction Order such that they are now aware of the court proceedings, as well as the next hearing date on August 29, 2023, at which time Northcliff and Sisson LP will seek an extension of the injunction.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, Canada, through completion of engineering, permitting, financing and off take activities, and to production.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

CEO

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Company will be successful in its application for injunctive relief and be able to resume its drilling and work program at the Sisson Project, the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine, the Sisson Project will achieve targeted production levels; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; equipment necessary for construction and development is available and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns; no material labour slowdowns or strikes are incurred; plant and equipment functions as specified; geological or financial parameters do not necessitate future mine plan changes; and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by First Nations communities, including the unlawful activities that necessitated the Company to seek injunctive relief described above, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.