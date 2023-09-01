Jervois Issues US$5.1M Tranche 2 Convertible Notes

Australia - 1 September 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSX-V:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) has closed the second US$5.1 million tranche of the US$25.0 million Unsecured Convertible Note offering (the "Note Offering") to Millstreet Credit Fund LP (the "Noteholder") following approval of the Company's ordinary shareholders at a general meeting held in Melbourne, Australia on Monday 28 August 2023.

Each Unsecured Convertible Note entitles the Noteholder, up to maturity in Q3 2028, to be issued a fully paid ordinary share in the Company at a conversion price of US$0.0605 (A$0.0933 per Jervois share1 based on today's prevailing exchange rate) and carries the right to a fixed 6.5% annual coupon payable either in cash or Jervois shares at the Company's election. Cash proceeds to Jervois for the US$25.0 million Note Offering were reduced by an establishment fee of 4.0%, paid to the Noteholder.

As of 1 September 2023, following the full Note Offering settlement, Jervois' cash balance is estimated at US$56.0 million. There has been no change to Jervois Finland's working capital loan balance with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, relative to the last disclosed balance reported on 27 July 2023. The loan remains fully backed by physical cobalt inventories and receivables.

The US$25 million gross proceeds of the Notes Offering have fully settled and are available to the Company on an unrestricted basis. Conditional TSX-V approval of the second tranche of the Note Offering was received, specifying the requirements for final TSX-V approval, however, that final approval has not yet been issued. This is all consistent with the process the Company followed for the completed first tranche of the Note Offering and the Company believes is customary practice for TSX-V-listed companies.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager - External Affairs Jervois Global alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

1 US$0.0605/share at AUD/USD 0.6484

