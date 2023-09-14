European Energy Metals Enhances Advisory Board with Trotman

Vancouver, September 14, 2023 - European Energy Metals (TSXV: FIN) (OTC Pink: EUEMF) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Trotman to its Advisory Board as the Company continues its growth through on-going exploration of its 5,000 square kilometre Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") and Rare Earth Element ("REE") Finnish Pegmatite Project, in central and southern Finland.

Rick Trotman is a professional geologist with a broad range of experience within the mining industry, having worked in both buy-side and sell-side positions as well as technically focused responsibilities with major mining companies such as Barrick Gold, Meridian Gold, and Yamana Gold. Rick is currently the CEO of Barksdale Resources Corp. and a director at Kenorland Minerals Ltd and Kingfisher Metals Corp. Previously he was with Resource Capital Funds, a leading mining-focused private equity firm, where he was involved in executing a broad range of investments spanning the precious, base and minor metal spaces and was also responsible for establishing and managing the firm's portfolio of exploration investments. He holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of Nevada Reno and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Washington State University.

"Rick's varied background is a real asset to European Energy Metals with significant technical experience with both junior and senior mining companies, as well as significant experience from the financing side," commented European Energy Metals CEO Jeremy Poirier.

About the Finland Pegmatite Project

The Finland Pegmatite Project consists of ten exploration concessions in central and Northern Finland and one exploration concession in southern Finland. These reservations cover a total area of over 5,000 square kilometres and are focused on Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum or LCT pegmatite complexes located within the Jarvi-Pohjanmaa and Seinajoki lithium-permissive tracts as defined by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK). Four of the reservations (Nabba, Lappajarvi West, Lappajarvi East and Kaatiala) lie immediately adjacent to, and to the south of, Keliber Oy's spodumene mine development project in the Kaustinen district.

Keliber Oy is a consortium, comprised of Sibanye-Stillwater (79%), Finnish Minerals Group (20%) and Finnish shareholders (1%). A Definitive Feasibility Study by Hatch dated June 14, 2018 states a JORC Code 2012 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.47 million tonnes at a grade of 1.16% Li 2 O.2

European Energy cautions investors the presence of lithium mineralization at Keliber Oy is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at the Nabba concession.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of European Energy Metals Corp., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content disclosed in this release.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's concessions are located within 11 miles of the Keliber under construction which is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project.

