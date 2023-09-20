New Found Intercepts 17.8 g/t Au Over 8.3m at 421 Zone, Drills Mineralization 2.7km South of Keats at Grouse Zone

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 31 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program targeting the 421 Zone, a high-grade gold-bearing structure that crosscuts the southern end of the Keats Main Zone, in addition to the results from its first drill program at the historic Grouse Zone, located 2.7km south of Keats, along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photo of mineralization at ~51.2m in NFGC-22-1005 ^Note that this photo is not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in NFGC-22-1005. (Photo: Business Wire)

421 & Grouse Zones Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-11302 102.70 111.00 8.30 17.83 421 Including 102.70 103.35 0.65 66.96 And including 108.00 110.00 2.00 44.33 NFGC-22-10051 16.60 21.50 4.90 3.56 Grouse Including 18.25 18.80 0.55 17.41 And3 43.85 45.85 2.00 8.51 Including 43.85 44.85 1.00 17.01 And3 50.40 52.60 2.20 6.77 Including 51.20 51.75 0.55 19.14 NFGC-22-10473 61.35 71.05 9.70 1.34 Grouse NFGC-22-10534 74.60 76.90 2.30 2.74 Grouse And1 89.20 94.75 5.55 2.32 And4 136.10 138.10 2.00 2.67

Table 1: 421 & Grouse Zones Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

The 421 Zone is located at the south end of Keats Main and was initially announced in April 2022. This domain of high-grade gold is controlled by the intersection of a series of south-to-southwest dipping gold-bearing structures with the AFZ and the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone ("KBFZ"), the fault that hosts Keats Main, Iceberg, and Iceberg East.

Today's highlight interval of 17.8 g/t Au over 8.30m in NFGC-23-1130 was intersected 65m up-plunge of previously reported 11.5 g/t Au over 8.90m in NFGC-23-1182 (July 24, 2023), 57m along strike from previously reported 4.59 g/t over 14.90m in NFGC-22-845 (January 18, 2023) and 88m along strike from previously reported 101 g/t Au over 2.75m in NFGC-23-1089 (July 24, 2023). These intervals span a high-grade domain approximately 90m wide with vertical depths ranging from 70m-130m within a broader series of gold-bearing structures that is 160m wide that make up the 421 Zone.

A further 2km to the south, at the Grouse Zone, New Found's first pass drilling has identified significant gold mineralization located 300m east of the AFZ. Grouse is a historic showing discovered by trenching and tested by limited drilling in the early 2000s. Akin to the Knob Zone (located 800m north), Grouse consists of massive to stockwork-style quartz veins developed within and around a thick bed of greywacke hosted by an east-west striking fault zone.

Highlight intervals of 3.56 g/t Au over 4.90m in NFGC-22-1005, 1.34 g/t Au over 9.70m in NFGC-22-1047 and 2.32 g/t Au over 5.55m in NFGC-22-1053, along with the presence of visible gold (Figure 1) and additional significant intervals reported in this press release, span an area 100m along strike, starting near surface and reaching a depth of 80m.

The Grouse Zone is now the southernmost gold zone drilled at Queensway North. Measuring from Grouse north to the Everest Zone spans an impressive 6.1km of strike where high-grade gold mineralization has been identified through near-surface drilling, indicating that the gold mineralization footprint of the AFZ continues a full 2.7km south of Keats (Figures 1-4).

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "Not only has this additional drilling greatly improved our understanding of the 421 Zone, and more specifically, the controls on the high-grade gold mineralization, it has also added to the list of high-grade results emanating from the highly prospective AFZ corridor. The 421 Zone is an important structure and continued exploration will aim to follow this fault eastward looking for additional interactions with gold-bearing fault zones. At the same time, we are also pleased to announce initial results from the first-ever drilling at the historic Grouse Zone, located a full 2.7km south of Keats. This small first-pass program has identified significant mineralization over 100m of strike starting at surface and is paired with multiple occurrences of visible gold. These results give us confidence that the AFZ gold mineralizing system extends well south of Keats. Only 30,000m of drilling has been conducted by New Found south of the highway, and this is an obvious area that we will be targeting for future exploration."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-781* 102.00 105.70 3.70 2.43 Keats Main And1* 112.25 115.10 2.85 14.89 Including 114.65 115.10 0.45 87.10 And1 175.00 177.60 2.60 1.05 Keats FW And2 285.00 290.60 5.60 1.40 NFGC-22-5142* 149.00 151.05 2.05 2.06 Keats Main And4 206.10 208.25 2.15 2.20 NFGC-22-912 No Significant Values Keats HW NFGC-22-927 No Significant Values Keats HW NFGC-22-982 No Significant Values Keats Main And2 254.20 257.65 3.45 2.32 Keats FW And2 265.80 268.25 2.45 1.18 And4 308.45 311.00 2.55 1.23 NFGC-22-1007 No Significant Values Keats Main And4 327.40 329.65 2.25 2.00 Keats N NFGC-23-1106 No Significant Values Keats Main NFGC-23-11211 100.00 102.90 2.90 2.06 Keats S NFGC-23-11302 25.75 28.20 2.45 1.29 421 And4 38.00 40.85 2.85 1.09 And4 43.10 45.60 2.50 1.16 And4 52.00 54.00 2.00 1.50 And2 102.70 111.00 8.30 17.83 Including 102.70 103.35 0.65 66.96 Including 108.00 110.00 2.00 44.33 And2 149.80 152.00 2.20 1.85 NFGC-23-15401 95.00 98.00 3.00 2.01 421 NFGC-23-1589 No Significant Values 421 NFGC-23-15981 104.15 106.60 2.45 1.25 421 NFGC-23-16041 112.00 114.35 2.35 2.13 421 NFGC-22-7774 80.00 82.00 2.00 3.73 TCH NFGC-22-841 No Significant Values TCH NFGC-22-8974 221.00 224.35 3.35 3.46 TCH NFGC-23-1104 No Significant Values TCW And No Significant Values Keats S NFGC-23-11372 64.75 70.30 5.55 1.05 TCH And3 287.25 289.85 2.60 3.58 NFGC-23-11501 31.95 34.45 2.50 1.69 TCH NFGC-23-11661 16.70 18.70 2.00 2.35 TCH And1 40.75 48.00 7.25 1.05 NFGC-23-1172 No Significant Values TCW NFGC-23-1185 No Significant Values TCW NFGC-22-925 No Significant Values Knob NFGC-22-10051 16.60 21.50 4.90 3.56 Grouse Including 18.25 18.80 0.55 17.41 And3 43.85 45.85 2.00 8.51 Including 43.85 44.85 1.00 17.01 And3 50.40 52.60 2.20 6.77 Including 51.20 51.75 0.55 19.14 NFGC-22-1011 No Significant Values Grouse NFGC-22-1016 No Significant Values Grouse NFGC-22-1022 No Significant Values Grouse NFGC-22-10354 56.70 62.00 5.30 1.45 Knob NFGC-22-10473 53.90 56.55 2.65 1.86 Grouse And3 61.35 71.05 9.70 1.34 NFGC-22-10534 74.60 76.90 2.30 2.74 Grouse And1 80.30 82.60 2.30 1.08 And1 89.20 94.75 5.55 2.32 And4 99.30 101.80 2.50 1.32 And4 136.10 138.10 2.00 2.67 NFGC-22-1066 No Significant Values Grouse

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Keats FW, Keats HW, 421, TCW, TCH, Knob and Grouse zones.

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. *Previously reported interval.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-21-78 300 -45 720 658183 5427426 Keats NFGC-22-514 295 -45.5 387 658295 5427493 Keats NFGC-22-777 304 -54 488 657637 5426511 TCH NFGC-22-841 300 -45 347 657531 5426415 TCH NFGC-22-897 150 -60 350 657272 5426508 TCH NFGC-22-912 35 -45 144 657902 5427213 Keats NFGC-22-925 120 -45 236 656959 5425763 Knob NFGC-22-927 30 -45 138 657970 5427231 Keats NFGC-22-982 300 -45 395 658325 5427546 Keats NFGC-22-1005 200 -45 128 656814 5425185 Grouse NFGC-22-1007 300 -45 434 658369 5427521 Keats North NFGC-22-1011 85 -45 68 656817 5425186 Grouse NFGC-22-1016 220 -60 110 656814 5425186 Grouse NFGC-22-1022 0 -90 68 656839 5425243 Grouse NFGC-22-1035 180 -45 188 656836 5425243 Grouse NFGC-22-1047 204 -42 125 656836 5425243 Grouse NFGC-22-1053 230 -45 143 656835 5425243 Grouse NFGC-22-1066 0 -90 65 656850 5425284 Grouse NFGC-23-1104 100 -45 242 657511 5427026 TCH NFGC-23-1106 300 -45 359 657797 5426931 Keats NFGC-23-1121 300 -53 203 657798 5426931 Keats NFGC-23-1130 300 -45 203 657778 5427033 Keats NFGC-23-1137 120 -45 314 657467 5427101 TCH NFGC-23-1150 20 -45 341 657463 5427104 TCH NFGC-23-1166 60 -60 140 657471 5427094 TCH NFGC-23-1172 340 -45 320 657285 5426772 TCH NFGC-23-1185 340 -45 350 657364 5426828 TCH NFGC-23-1540 64 -45 146 657847 5426936 Keats NFGC-23-1589 73 -60 143 657846 5426934 Keats NFGC-23-1598 48 -54 161 657847 5426934 Keats NFGC-23-1604 87 -48 134 657847 5426934 Keats

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 37,700m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. Accreditation of the photon assay method at the MSA Val D'Or laboratory is in progress.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated September 20, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $39.5 million as of September 2023.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

www.newfoundgold.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the results of the drilling program, mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Queensway project; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

New Found Gold Corp.

Per: "Collin Kettell"

Collin Kettell, Chief Executive Officer

ckettell@newfoundgold.ca

+1 (845) 535-1486