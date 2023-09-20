Onyx Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol ONXGF

Vancouver, September 20, 2023 - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx") or ("the Company"), a newly created Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Onyx Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Onyx Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ONXGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO, "This is a great platform to introduce Onyx Gold to a broad pool of US investors. We believe that Onyx provides investors exposure to discovery opportunities in an exciting emerging mining district in Yukon Territory, Canada and to Timmins Ontario, one of Canada's most prolific gold districts."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Berns & Berns, Counsellors at Law acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South.

Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to Snowline's recent discoveries in the area.

Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

