Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

AK23-88: 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184 m drill hole depth, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m (best uranium intersection beneath 150 m depth)

Mineralization remains open at depth

Assays from 25 remaining drill holes on this program are pending

Toronto, September 20, 2023 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") assay results from 11 drill holes (AK23-81 to AK23-91) of the 7,500 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") targeting the deepest parts of the ACKIO high-grade uranium system ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). The assays reported herein are all from the deepest drilling at ACKIO. Baselode anticipates, based on previously released radioactivity results, to release even more encouraging results from shallower intersections with pending assay results from 25 drill holes remaining.

"The results from the deep targets in drill holes AK23-88 and AK23-82 clearly demonstrate mineralization remains strong and open at depth as we attempt to connect the near-surface mineralization with these new zones at depth. The assay results from hole AK23-88 rank it is a top-ten drill hole at ACKIO. In particular, AK23-88 intersected 4 individual high-grade uranium lenses, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m, while holes AK23-84 through AK23-88 demonstrate continuity of higher grades of mineralization at depth. ACKIO is a robust uranium system with shallow mineralization extending deep and remains open for additional discovery potential," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Details

36 drill holes over 7,512 metres ("m") were completed. Within this, ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m (AK23-105 to AK23-109), and 1 drill hole (HK23-008) for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target (Figure 1, Table 1).

Drill holes AK23-90 and AK23-91 confirmed mineralization starting at 72 m and 82 m below surface, respectively, demonstrating shallow mineralization is prevalent in other Pods at ACKIO.

The remainder of the drill hole assay results were all intersected between 130 and 225 m beneath the surface, demonstrating uranium mineralization is prevalent at depth at ACKIO and is not restricted to shallow mineralization. Mineralization remains open at depth and provides a target for future drill programs.

Four of the reported drill holes (AK23-84 to AK23-88, excluding AK23-87) all intersected high-grade uranium mineralization (i.e., >0.50% U 3 O 8 ) over a minimum width of 0.5 m core length. These results continue to demonstrate high-grade uranium occurs at depth ACKIO.

Three drill holes (AK23-82, AK23-86, AK23-88) all intersected continuous mineralization over 10 m core length, demonstrating thick mineralized zones at depth.

Geochemical U 3 O 8 assay results from drill holes AK23-81 to AK23-91 were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The assay methodology includes SRCs "U 3 O 8 Wt% Assay" analysis package where an aliquot of sample pulp is digested in a concentration of HCL:HNO 3 . The digested volume is then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Uranium assay results from the remaining twenty-five drill holes will be released after being compiled and thoroughly quality checked by the technical team.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

NOTES:

All reported drill hole lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined. * "High-grade uranium mineralization" is defined by the Company as any result with >0.50% U 3 O 8 over a minimum of 0.25 m drill hole interval.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization, drill hole collar locations and traces for AK23-81 to AK23-91



TABLE 1 - Drill collar details, continuous composite elevated radioactivity results, and uranium assay results (U3O8) from drill holes AK23-81 to AK23-91

DDH Target Area Location East North Elevation Az. Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 cps) Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK23-81 ACKIO Pod 4 - Edge 526170 6372857 466 247 -65 195 400 cps over 0.2 m at 178.1 m No significant Results

















417 cps over 0.5 m at 179.35 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 179.5 m AK23-82 ACKIO Pod 5 - Edge 526170 6372857 466 248 -80 240 300 cps over 0.2 m at 84.1 m No significant Results

















368 cps over 9.3 m at 151.3 m 0.09% over 8.0 m at 151.0 m1



Pod 4 - Edge











356 cps over 7.8 m at 195.75 m 0.09% over 11.1 m at 195.5 m

















319 cps over 0.25 m at 206.1 m

















316 cps over 6.5 m at 215.1 m 0.16% over 5.45 m at 215.0 m2

















300 cps over 0.15 m at 229.15 m 0.07% over 0.15 m at 229.15 m AK23-83 ACKIO Pod 4 - Edge 526170 6372857 466 248 -57 201 748 cps over 4.35 m at 158.65 m 0.19% over 4.5 m at 158.5 m AK23-84 ACKIO Pod 5 - Edge





265 -72 240 588 cps over 18.15 m at 147.4 m 0.29% over 4.1 m at 147.4 m3















includes 0.70% over 0.5 m at 149.0 m

















0.19% over 6.5 m at 154.0 m















and includes 0.65% over 0.5 m at 155.0 m

















0.08% over 2.0 m at 162.5 m

















313 cps over 2.9 m at 167.85 m 0.17% over 0.5 m at 170.0 m



Pod 4 - Centre











329 cps over 0.55 m at 185.7 m No significant Results

















518 cps over 2.05 m at 188.6 m 0.09% over 1.0 m at 188.5 m AK23-85 ACKIO

526170 6372857 466 265 -54 210 450 cps over 0.05 m at 161.1 m No significant Results



Pod 4 - Edge











797 cps over 2.5 m at 163.2 m 0.14% over 2.7 m at 163.0 m

















657 cps over 5.6 m at 168.25 m 0.15% over 3.5 m at 168.5 m















includes

0.54% over 0.55 m at 168.5 m AK23-86 ACKIO Pod 5 - Edge 526227 6372821 467 242 -60 210 320 cps over 0.2 m at 175.85 m 0.14% over 11.0 m at 176.0 m

















320 cps over 0.2 m at 176.25 m



Pod 4 - Centre











508 cps over 7.1 m at 179.6 m















includes

0.93% over 0.9 m at 182.6 m4

















326 cps over 1.0 m at 189.8 m 0.11% over 1.0 m at 189.5 m AK23-87 ACKIO Pod 4 - Edge 526227 6372821 467 247 -54 201 No Significant Results No significant Results AK23-88 ACKIO Pod 8 - Edge





255 -65 225 300 cps over 0.35 m at 115.1 m No significant Results

















300 cps over 0.15 m at 117.0 m No significant Results



Pod 5 - Edge











600 cps over 4.6 m at 172.4 m 0.38% over 4.5 m at 172.5 m5















includes

0.53% over 3.0 m at 174.0 m6

















361 cps over 0.85 m at 180.5 m 0.06% over 1.0 m at 180.5 m



Pod 4 - Centre











759 cps over 21.8 m at 184.1 m 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184.0 m















includes 6,000 cps over 0.1 m at 186.75 m 0.69% over 1.55 m at 185.45 m















and includes

0.73% over 0.5 m at 190.0 m















and includes

0.75% over 1.5 m at 193.5 m AK23-89 ACKIO Pod 5 - Edge 526227 6372821 467 262 -57 213 300 cps over 0.1 m at 172.05 m No significant Results

















No Significant Results 0.11% over 0.1 m at 181.35



Pod 4 - Centre











353 cps over 0.45 m at 189.6 m 0.08% over 0.5 m at 189.5 m AK23-90 ACKIO Pod 3 - Edge 526227 6372821 467 235 -70 234 305 cps over 2.7 m at 76.85 m 0.06% over 2.5 m at 77.0 m



Pod 4 - Edge











351 cps over 4.5 m at 195.35 m 0.08% over 3.5 m at 195.0 m

















656 cps over 1.15 m at 202.15 m 0.14% over 1.5 m at 202.0 m AK23-91 ACKIO Pod 3 - Edge 526227 6372821 467 235 -75 205 317 cps over 2.65 m at 82.65 m 0.08% over 0.5 m at 85.0 m 11 DDH













2,374 10 DDH 10 DDH NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level" Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres) Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution Composite U 3 O 8 results use 0.05% U 3 O 8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.05% U 3 O 8 ) "includes/and includes" are composite U 3 O 8 results using 0.50% U 3 O 8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.50% U 3 O 8 ) 1includes 1.25 m core loss over interval length 2includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length 3includes 0.6 m core loss over interval length 4includes 0.3 m core loss over interval length 5includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length 6includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181330