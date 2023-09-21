Omineca Completes Summer 2023 Exploration Program at Wingdam in advance of Fall/Winter Diamond Drill Program

SASKATOON, Sept. 21, 2023 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its Summer 2023 field program for the Wingdam exploration project located in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central British Columbia. Omineca contracted TerraLogic Exploration of Cranbrook, BC to conduct extensive portions of the program which included soil geochemical sampling, MMI sampling/analysis, rock geochemical sampling and geological mapping. The summer exploration program was specifically aimed at following up on anomalous gold mineralization encountered in last year's drill program on the Skopos target. This summer's program has expanded a favourable mineralized trend extending from previous drill results near Wingdam Lake in 2020, through last year's drilling on Skopos and now across Lightning Creek north to the Ramos Creek area. This northwest mineralized trend now extends approximately 2,000 meters running parallel to and possibly affiliated with the Eureka thrust fault, correlating directly with previous geophysical program data. Details of an upcoming diamond drill program will be announced as summer results are received and drill plans finalized.

Recently sampled intersections from drilling at the Skopos target in 2022 encountered mineralization with anomalous gold values correlating with both airborne magnetic geophysical and ground based induced polarity survey anomalies. When compared with results from 2020 drilling near Wingdam Lake this marked the first direct correlation between geophysics and gold bearing mineralization near Wingdam. This relationship when compiled with previous drilling and rock sampling data is critical in exploring for gold in the region given the intense vegetation on top of glacial and post glacial sediments that cover bedrock over the entire project area. Initial reconnaissance began in May and was accelerated throughout the months of July and August with a focus on refining and prioritizing exploration targets aimed at finding the hard rock source of the placer gold found beneath Lightning Creek at the Wingdam Underground Placer Project. Recently, geological crew members have been following up on newfound outcropping identified during this year's exploration. Sample results from the initial phase are expected in the coming weeks.

Coincident with this summer's fieldwork, Omineca and TerraLogic completed an extensive review of Omineca's previous exploration work evaluating geochemical and geophysical data as well as diamond drill program results over expansive areas around Ramos Creek, Pine Grove Mountain, The Sanderson Mine, the Skopos and Mary Creek target areas. This analysis of the previous reconnaissance work and earlier drilling has refined and narrowed five additional target areas with a particular focus on structural relationships, crosscutting lithological boundaries and potential mineralized structures at intersections of numerous magnetic anomalies in each area.

Paleoplacer Project Update

Omineca will be providing a separate update on the progress at the Wingdam underground paleoplacer gold project once the Company's partner finalizes the timeline for initiating placer recovery operations. In this regard, crews have completed a comprehensive underground survey of the existing workings and initiated a program of geotechnical drilling both from surface and underground to further delineate the course of the gold bearing paleochannel in advance of mining operations.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to secure TSX Venture Exchange of the grant of options and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.