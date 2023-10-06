Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Vancouver, October 6, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM), (FSE:7YS), (OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing efforts to fulfill contractual commitments to the local Chachas community, as previously announced in a news release dated (September 12, 2023). These commitments are integral to securing the necessary permits for further exploration, with the goal of potential bulk sampling and revenue generation in 2024.

Element79 Gold Corp.'s management team and contractors will be present in the Chachas community on October 6-8 for meetings and a formal donation ceremony, where the delivery of the piping to the Community of Chachas, Peru. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to nurturing positive relationships with local communities while upholding the highest standards of environmental and ethical responsibility in its exploration endeavors.

The piping will play a vital role in redirecting water at La Jocha in Ticlla, a critical infrastructure project with far-reaching benefits for the entire community.

"We express our sincere gratitude for the trust and support extended by the Community of Chachas," remarked James Tworek. "We eagerly anticipate further collaboration to foster a mutually beneficial partnership."



Picture 1. - 3,000 metres of 8-inch piping mobilized from Arequipa to Chachas. October 5, 2023

In addition to the piping donation, Element79 Gold Corp. is actively engaged with the Community of Chachas in the development of a comprehensive plan for sustainable exploration and development at the Lucero project. This strategic plan prioritizes the minimization of environmental impact while maximizing the advantages to the local community.

Element79 Gold Corp. reiterates its dedication to conducting environmentally responsible and sustainable exploration activities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with the local community for mutual benefit. Element79 Gold Corp. is enthusiastic about its role within the Community of Chachas and eagerly anticipates further cooperative efforts to build a brighter, more sustainable future for all parties involved.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date around the end of 2023. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale before the end of 2023.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process through the rest of 2023.

