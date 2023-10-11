Volt Lithium Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in October

CALGARY, Oct. 11, 2023 - Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, OTCQB: VLTLF, FSE: I2D) (the "Company" or "Volt") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Wylie, President and CEO of the Company, will be presenting at two different investor focused conferences this month. The first of these is the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference (the "Schachter Conference"), taking place in person on Saturday, October 14th; while the second is the Lytham Partners' Fall 2023 Investor Conference (the "Lytham Conference") taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 17th. Details and registration links for each conference are outlined below.



Schachter Catch the Energy Conference Details

The Schachter Conference is being held on at Calgary's Mount Royal University in the Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall, from 7:30 a.m. MT to 4:00 p.m. MT and features 45 participating companies. In addition to giving a presentation, Mr. Wylie will be available to engage with attendees throughout the day at the Company's exhibitor area. The Schachter Conference offers a unique opportunity for investors to learn how Volt plans to become North America's first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine, helping the world to prepare for a greener tomorrow.

Interested parties can register for the Schachter Conference at this link.

The Schachter Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors with an interest in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other executives as they share stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalty companies, clean tech along with critical metals companies. The TMX Group is a major sponsor of the Conference, which is designed to provide attendees with information they need to make smart investment decisions in Canada's energy sector, as a new energy cycle gains momentum.

Lytham Partners' Fall 2023 Investor Conference Details

Volt's pre-recorded presentation, along with a question and answer session with Alex Wylie, will be available for viewing by webcast available at the link below beginning at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. In addition, Mr. Wylie will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To request a meeting with Volt's management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2023invreg/.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/vlt.v/2159120.

Lytham Partners is a leading investor relations firm in the United States. With more than two decades of Corporate Access experience, Lytham has built one of the industry's most diverse and effective platforms for connecting small cap companies with high-quality and focused institutional investors. The Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series creates value for small cap companies through virtual connections with high-quality institutional investors. The events include virtual 1×1 meetings, webcast presentations, engaging fireside chats and panels on special topics within the industry.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America's first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology, Volt's innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us well for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website at www.voltlithium.com.

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie

President and CEO

M: +1.403.830.5811