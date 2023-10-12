Argonaut Gold Announces Notice of Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its third quarter financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 prior to market open on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Following the release, Argonaut will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET where management of the Company will review the quarterly results.

Q3 2023 Conference Call Information

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll Free (North America) 1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 30870297 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/EvAdY6E56nk Presentation: Available for download at www.argonautgold.com. Conference Call Replay

Telephone: Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677 Entry Code: 870297 #

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on November 21, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the commissioning stage of its new flagship asset, the Magino Mine, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino is the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage.

The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

www.argonautgold.com

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.