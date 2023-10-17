Independence Gold Commences 2,000 Metre Drill Program at the 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, October 17, 2023 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of the Blackwater Mine, which is currently being developed by Artemis Gold Inc.

The fall drill program will consist of approximately 16 drill holes totaling 2,000 metres ("m") and will focus on the recently announced discoveries of the Johnny and Ian Veins (see news release dated August 10th and September 27th, 2023, respectively) as well as the Ootsa copper-silver target (see news release dated October 4th, 2023). In addition, drilling will also focus on the southern extension of the Ted-Mint Vein System in which targets have been selected based on the updated NI 43-101 inferred resource completed in 2022 by SGS Geological Services (report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" authored by Rohan Millar and Allan Armitage with an effective date of August 18, 2022; see news release dated August 18, 2022). Drilling will also test significant gaps between the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems. The estimated budget for this drill program is $650,000.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "This program will test the extent of the newly discovered Johnny and Ian Veins as well as the Ootsa target. We hope to further expand on the current inferred resource with additional drill holes that will infill areas between the major vein systems."

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m and true widths up to 25 m, have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

