Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Vancouver, October 17, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV. The Shares will commence trading on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "COSA" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "COSAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO of Cosa Resources, commented: "This is another milestone achieved for Cosa and we are proud to offer improved access to our common shares through the TSX Venture Exchange. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we are eager to begin executing on our aggressive uranium exploration plans in 2024 and beyond."

In connection with the listing of the Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of market on October 17, 2023.

As part of the approval process, the Company is required to prepare and file a technical report (the "Technical Report") on its Ursa Project located in Saskatchewan. The Technical Report is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Ursa Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" and was prepared by Tim Maunula, P.Geo. of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc. The Technical Report has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes several uranium exploration properties totaling over 160,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

www.cosaresources.ca

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans, the listing of the Shares on the TSX-V and the delisting of the Shares from the CSE. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184203