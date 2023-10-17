Emperor Intersects 15.8 g/t Au over 10.8 m on Duquesne West Property Under Option from Globex

ROUYN-NORANDA, Oct. 17, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) pleased to report on progress by Emperor Metals Inc (AUOZ - CSE, EMAUF-OTCPK, 9NH-FSE) on the Duquesne West Gold property under option from Duparquet Assets, 50% owned by Globex (click to original option press release), located in Duparquet township, Quebec, north of Rouyn-Noranda.



To date, Emperor have completed 8,239 m of the initial +8,000 m drill program, having recently completed drill hole DQ23-13. Emperor previously announced partial assays from holes DQ23-01 and DQ23-02 (click to Globex press release dated September 12, 2023).

Results included:

DQ23-01: 5.63 g/t Au over 11.70 m, including 7.98 g/t Au over 5.75 m DQ23-02: 3.97 g/t Au over 10.65 m, including 5.34 g/t Au over 5.00 m and 1.69 g/t Au over 25 m, including 3.12 g/t Au over 7.00 m As regards these two holes, Emperor has now announced additional mineralized intersections as follows:

DQ23-01: 2.77 g/t Au over 4.15 m from 659.7 m to 663.85 m 0.62 g/t Au over 22.6 m from 794.40 m to 817.0 m 0.33 g/t Au over 28.8 m from 914.15 m to 942.95 m DQ23-02 1.99 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 517.2 m to 519.2 m 2.69 g/t Au over 2.5 m from 677.1 m to 679.6 m Assay results from new holes DQ23-03, 04 and 05 are now announced as follows: DQ23-03 5.09 g/t Au over 1.1 m from 417.75 m to 418.85 m 6.14 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 941.20 m to 943.20 m DQ23-04 0.45 g/t Au over 17.50 m from 318.50 m to 336.00 m 6.23 g/t Au over 2.75 m from 433.70 m to 436.45 m 4.24 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 449.00 m to 452.00 m 19.01 g/t Au over 1.20 m from 548.30 m to 549.50 m 0.45 g/t Au over 34.70 m from 571.30 m to 606.00 m 2.95 g/t Au over 1.25 m from 651.35 m to 652.60 m DQ23-05 5.01 g/t Au over 2.5 m from 133.00 m to 135.50 m 0.50 g/t Au over 24.4 m from 257.20 m to 281.60 m 2.00 g/t Au over 3.1 m from 391.90 m to 395.00 m 15.85 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 556.00 m to 566.80 m, including 27.24 g/t Au over 3.4 m 0.52 g/t Au over 18.35 m from 575.65 m to 594.00 m It is believed that Hole DQ23-05 extends the targeted gold zone an additional +100 metres along plunge.

Cross Section DQ23-05 - Emperor Metals

True widths of holes DQ23-01 to 23-04 estimated at 90%

True widths of hole DQ23-05 estimated at 80-90%

(Click here to access to current Emperor Metals press release dated October 17, 2023)



Emperor state they "Continue to see significant intervals of gold grades amendable for a conceptual open-pit mining environment above a high-grade underground mine" (see figures below).

Ultimate Pit Concept - Images 1 and 2 - Emperor Metals





The Duquesne West Property has a historical NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 727,000 tonnes grading 5.42 g/t Au (using a gold price of $960.00 US/oz. Au). The NI 43-101 report is available on Globex's website.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

