Noram Lithium Engages Clarkham Capital for European Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2023 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") to assist with communications and marketing to the European investment community. Services will include preparation of articles, coordination of coverage with financial news platforms and translation and distribution of news releases.

The engagement will commence on October 23, 2023 and will continue through December 22, 2023. Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will pay Clarkham an upfront fee of €200,000.

The Company is at arms-length from Clarkham, and its principal, Sebastian Korbach. To the knowledge of the Company, Clarkham and Mr. Korbach hold no securities of the Company, and are not entitled to receive any securities in connection with this engagement.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

