Zonte Metals Defines the K6 Target Based on Soil Data and Prepares Target for Drilling

TheNewswire - October 19, 2023 - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV:ZON) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent additional soil data results from the K6 target on its Cross Hill Copper Project, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Terry Christopher, President and CEO comments, "The recent soil data has confirmed a copper-in-soil anomaly coincident with numerous other datasets within the K6 target area. The K6 target was previously drilled in 2019 when two drill holes tested magnetic and gravity geophysical highs, which sit north of the newly define drill target. Drilling at several targets in the Cross Hills Copper Project, between 2019 and 2020, focused exclusively on geophysical anomalies. While high-grade and long intervals of fracture-controlled copper mineralization was discovered in drill core, the Company made a strategic decision to suspend drilling and focus on gaining a more comprehensive understanding the mineralizing system to better define drill targets. To this end, since 2020, numerous additional exploration programs have been conducted, and drill locations in the upcoming drill program at K6 will be derived from an integrated interpretation of multiple datasets. The new K6 target area represents the first site to be drill-tested since 2020, positioned approximately 200-300 meters to the south of the previous two drill locations. The dataset for the K6 target is presently being modelled to help define drill locations, which will be followed by drilling."

A map of the K6 Cu-in-soil anomaly is located below and additional information on the target is found at the Company's website via the following link; https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property. As illustrated in the map, the K6 soil data shows a Cu-in-soil anomaly about 700m long and up to 250m wide. The anomaly is coincident with structural, geological and geophysical changes as well as surface copper mineralization. Data modeling is in progress to define the drill program, with drilling expected to start shortly.

Project wide, the Company has discovered 11 large targets. Exploration in 2023 has significantly advanced several targets, with only limited additional work needed to define drill locations for these targets. A multifaceted exploration program continues throughout the project, and additional results will be released once the data is in hand and interpreted within the broader context of our comprehensive dataset.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image illustrates the K6 copper-in-soil anomaly along with copper in rocks.

Qualified Person

Donald Blake, P.Geo. is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills IOCG project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia; the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Terry Christopher

CEO and President

902-405-3520

info@zontemetals.com

www.zontemetals.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.