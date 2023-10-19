WARREN, October 19, 2023 - Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC Pink:SDRC) is pleased to announce the addition of Bryce Petty to the team responsible for aligning business development strategy with the company's vision and values, as well as shaping and driving relationship management, sales, and revenue activities across the organization. Bryce Petty, in addition to being a football great, has been instrumental in connecting us with family offices, energy partners, private investors, and various influential entities in Idaho and North America.

Bryce finished his college studies at Baylor University in 2014, where he was named an All-Big 12 student athlete and earned All-American honors for his football achievements. He went on to be a fourth-round choice in the 2015 draft by the New York Jets, where he played three years before joining the Miami Dolphins for his fourth and final season in 2018. Following his professional football career, Bryce went to work for a Dallas-based private equity firm. During his tenure, he concentrated on capital markets and was instrumental in financing the firm's real estate initiatives. Bryce contributed to the successful completion of projects and participated in overseeing their development from inception to completion. Bryce left in 2021 to work on various projects in the sports and entertainment industries, as well as project financing for a variety of industries such as venture opportunities, private equity, and larger real estate projects. Bryce has since launched a number of projects in the fields of real estate financing, debt procurement, venture capital, private equity, and a variety of other entrepreneurial endeavors. Bryce has discovered a deep interest in developing meaningful connections in order to efficiently meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and operators.

Bryce stated, "Since meeting Sean early this year, there has been an instant appreciation for his wisdom and counsel in all of my endeavors. Once we began talking more about SDRC, I became enamored with the opportunity and position Sean, along with his team, have strategically placed themselves in to make a positive global impact. It does not take long to realize this is so much more than a gold mining company- with their team, the sky is the limit. I am just happy to be a part of it all."

"What is not highlighted is a very successful storage facility business that he is working on with other NFL players, as well as partnerships with some NFL legacy elite players who are working with Bryce to network with various global offices with the goal of NFL franchise purchases," Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski said. In addition, he is now involved in multiple commercial real estate (CRE) projects worth more than $1 billion. I've participated in a number of these teleconferences and can attest to the strength of his professional connections, as well as the warm reception he received from both financial professionals and political figures at the highest levels of authority in their respective jurisdictions, whether at the state or federal level.

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

