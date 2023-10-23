Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Completes PEA and gets BUY Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN). The company's Casino Project In the Yukon Territory is Canada's largest critical minerals/metals project. Mining giant Rio Tinto and end user Mitsubishi are JV partners of this company.Listen to the interview to hear the entire story with a company update from Dr. West-Sells.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/MM182732





About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:



Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:

Contact:

Corporate Head Office Head Office Suite 1200 - 1166 Alberni Street Vancouver, BC Canada, V6E 3Z3 Phone: +1 604 684 9497 Fax: +1 604 669 2926 Email: info@westerncopperandgold.com