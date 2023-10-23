Carolina Rush Commences Drilling at Brewer Gold-Copper Project

Toronto, October 23, 2023 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (formerly Pancontinental Resources Corporation) ("Carolina Rush" or the "Company") announces that a 2,000-meter core drilling campaign has commenced at its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: "We eagerly anticipate further exploration of the key target areas our team has delineated using data derived from our previous highly successful drilling and geophysical programs. The inaugural drill holes of this program aim to expand the significant findings in drill hole #8, which yielded impressive results of 1.07 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu over a span of 106.5 meters, as well as below drill hole #5, that intercepted 1.24 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu over an interval of 181.6 meters. These initial holes plan to validate the significant mineralization encountered within the former open pit area. In addition, we will test the promising zone south of the former pit, where hole #15 intersected 62.4 meters of 1.03 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu within a newly discovered breccia zone that remains open in all directions."

In addition, the Company has agreed to settle an aggregate of CDN$30,000 of indebtedness owed to an arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of 200,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt Settlement remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH/ OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

