New Found Intercepts 67.5 g/t Au Over 2.65m, 66.2 g/t Au Over 2.65m & 16.5 g/t Au Over 7.40m, Expands High-Grade Gold at Golden Joint to Surface

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from 37 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a drill program designed to expand the high-grade gold mineralization at the Golden Joint Zone to surface, located 1km north of Keats on the east side of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ"). New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Figure 1: Photos of mineralization, Top Left: at ~46m in NFGC-23-1482, Top Right: at ~117m in NFGC-23-1535, Bottom Left: at ~86.5m in NFGC-23-1585, Bottom Right: at ~150.6m in NFGC-23-1123 ^Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of gold mineralization in NFGC-23-1123, NFGC-23-1482, NFGC-23-1535, and NFGC-23-1585. (Photo: Business Wire)

Golden Joint Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-23-11232 150.55 152.70 2.15 26.55 Golden Joint Including 150.55 150.85 0.30 190.24 NFGC-23-14821 15.90 18.00 2.10 24.01 Golden Joint Including 17.00 17.35 0.35 140.00 And1 44.70 47.35 2.65 66.16 Including 45.95 46.80 0.85 194.00 NFGC-23-15282 86.70 98.70 12.00 2.46 Golden Joint Including 86.70 87.60 0.90 23.90 NFGC-23-15353 116.50 123.90 7.40 16.54 Golden Joint Including 116.50 117.10 0.60 165.13 Including 122.15 122.75 0.60 13.09 Including 123.50 123.90 0.40 29.08 NFGC-23-15492 41.85 50.00 8.15 3.98 Golden Joint Including 45.00 46.15 1.15 17.10 NFGC-23-15853 85.95 88.60 2.65 67.48 Golden Joint Including 85.95 87.60 1.65 107.98 NFGC-23-15972 170.05 172.20 2.15 21.85 Golden Joint Including 170.05 171.70 1.65 28.37

Table 1: Golden Joint Drilling Highlights

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Golden Joint consists of a main, north-south striking high-grade vein that is situated immediately east of the AFZ. It has yielded several significant intervals such as 69.2 g/t Au over 14.15m in NFGC-21-462 (March 24, 2022), 70.7 g/t Au over 5.25m in NFGC-21-386 (January 6, 2022), and 98.1 g/t Au over 3.85m in NFGC-21-401 (January 19, 2022) and has been defined over a strike length of 250m and to a depth of 385m vertical.

Today's results expand Golden Joint to surface, infilling a previously unreachable 100m vertical gap with the use of a barge-supported drill. Initial results received indicate strong continuity of high-grade gold to surface with the highlight intervals of 66.2 g/t Au over 2.65m and 24.0 g/t Au over 2.10m in NFGC-23-1482 located 14m and 34m below surface respectively and 16.5 g/t Au over 7.40m in NFGC-23-1535 occurring a further 65m below surface.

The shallow infill drilling program at Golden Joint is now complete, but with several assays pending. With Golden Joint now drill defined from surface down to a vertical depth of 385m, future exploration will focus on expanding mineralization to depth, where it remains open.

Melissa Render, VP of Exploration of New Found, stated: "We are pleased to report that our first barge-supported drill program went off without a hitch and allowed us to reach areas not previously accessible by land. Our geological model suggested that high-grade mineralization at Golden Joint would extend to surface and today's results confirm this while demonstrating strong continuity of high-grade within this previously untested panel. Upon receipt of the results from our 3D seismic program, we plan to return to Golden Joint for additional drilling that will be focused on the structure at depth."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-7522 8.25 11.25 3.00 1.43 Golden Joint NFGC-22-8501 137.00 139.10 2.10 1.10 Golden Joint NFGC-22-920 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-937 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-9512 112.80 115.10 2.30 5.75 Golden Joint Including 114.70 115.10 0.40 31.60 NFGC-22-9834 75.85 78.25 2.40 1.48 Golden Joint And1 102.10 104.30 2.20 1.24 NFGC-22-9992 120.35 126.00 5.65 1.47 Golden Joint NFGC-22-1014 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-1062 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-1072 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-22-10794 55.80 58.45 2.65 1.68 Golden Joint NFGC-23-11234 28.15 30.20 2.05 1.08 Golden Joint And2 150.55 152.70 2.15 26.55 Including 150.55 150.85 0.30 190.24 NFGC-23-1134 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-1143 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-14243 79.40 82.00 2.60 1.79 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1432 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-1439 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-14511 57.25 60.00 2.75 1.59 Golden Joint NFGC-23-14622 60.10 71.00 10.90 1.48 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1473 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-14821 15.90 18.00 2.10 24.01 Golden Joint Including 17.00 17.35 0.35 140.00 And1 44.70 47.35 2.65 66.16 Including 45.95 46.80 0.85 194.00 NFGC-23-14941 68.50 70.85 2.35 2.13 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15191 56.90 59.00 2.10 3.44 Golden Joint Including 57.90 58.50 0.60 11.29 NFGC-23-15282 76.45 81.15 4.70 3.72 Golden Joint Including 77.40 77.70 0.30 15.40 Including 80.60 81.15 0.55 13.40 And2 86.70 98.70 12.00 2.46 Including 86.70 87.60 0.90 23.90 NFGC-23-1532 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-15353 116.50 123.90 7.40 16.54 Golden Joint Including 116.50 117.10 0.60 165.13 Including 122.15 122.75 0.60 13.09 Including 123.50 123.90 0.40 29.08 NFGC-23-15492 41.85 50.00 8.15 3.98 Golden Joint Including 45.00 46.15 1.15 17.10 NFGC-23-15511 25.00 27.55 2.55 8.77 Golden Joint Including 25.60 26.80 1.20 18.39 And4 38.00 41.00 3.00 1.83 NFGC-23-15623 32.55 35.00 2.45 1.72 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15661 30.75 32.90 2.15 4.30 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15773 25.10 27.45 2.35 1.33 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15822 115.00 117.35 2.35 3.35 Golden Joint NFGC-23-15853 85.95 88.60 2.65 67.48 Golden Joint Including 85.95 87.60 1.65 107.98 NFGC-23-1588 No Significant Values Golden Joint NFGC-23-15932 106.00 110.00 4.00 5.38 Golden Joint Including 109.40 110.00 0.60 31.00 NFGC-23-15972 170.05 172.20 2.15 21.85 Golden Joint Including 170.05 171.70 1.65 28.37 NFGC-23-16123 64.65 67.45 2.80 1.42 Golden Joint And3 81.00 83.00 2.00 2.25

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Golden Joint

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 170% to 95%, 240% to 70%, and 310% to 40% of reported intervals. 4True widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200m vertical depth and 2m consecutive dilution when below 200m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-22-752 245 -45 330 658502 5428324 Golden Joint NFGC-22-850 120 -45 302 658309 5428507 Golden Joint NFGC-22-920 105 -45 191 658403 5428437 Golden Joint NFGC-22-937 126 -74 245 658403 5428437 Golden Joint NFGC-22-951 130 -60 122 658407 5428440 Golden Joint NFGC-22-983 57 -72 193 658403 5428437 Golden Joint NFGC-22-999 153 -65 181 658381 5428515 Golden Joint NFGC-22-1014 154 -53 181 658381 5428515 Golden Joint NFGC-22-1062 130 -69 189 658384 5428516 Golden Joint NFGC-22-1072 125 -76 183 658404 5428486 Golden Joint NFGC-22-1079 133 -62 103 658407 5428482 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1123 32 -45 240 658352 5428137 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1134 51 -57 192 658352 5428136 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1143 50 -45 273 658393 5428113 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1424 155 -78 115 658395 5428410 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1432 77 -75 101 658387 5428407 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1439 135 -45 122 658392 5428405 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1451 115 -65 206 658390 5428406 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1462 160 -65 185 658387 5428409 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1473 110 -64 89 658402 5428354 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1482 150 -66 92 658404 5428351 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1494 120 -45 92 658403 5428353 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1519 135 -45 134 658364 5428357 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1528 122 -51 107 658364 5428357 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1532 141 -52 119 658365 5428356 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1535 88 -60 149 658361 5428358 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1549 84 -45 62 658396 5428325 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1551 140 -45 128 658401 5428323 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1562 186 -64 107 658401 5428323 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1566 126 -75 71 658400 5428324 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1577 75 -53 59 658426 5428369 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1582 128 -54 140 658363 5428384 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1585 355 -44 189 658504 5428381 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1588 128 -61 161 658363 5428384 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1593 148 -57 170 658364 5428382 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1597 280 -48 225 658504 5428381 Golden Joint NFGC-23-1612 263 -47 195 658504 5428381 Golden Joint

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 500,000m Drill Program Update

The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and approximately 32,000m of core is currently pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 metre and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found has submitted samples for gold determination by fire assay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") and by photon assay to MSALABS ("MSA") since June 2022. ALS and MSA operate under a commercial contract with New Found.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the fire assay method.

Drill core samples are also submitted to MSA in Val-d'Or, Quebec. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photon assay method.

At ALS, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

At MSA, the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2mm. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, the samples are riffle split to fill two 450g jars for photon assay. The assays reported from both jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. If one of the jars assays greater than 1 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified or are within a mineralized zone, the entire crushed sample is weighed into multiple jars and are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

All samples prepared at ALS or MSA are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated October 23, 2023, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $29.5 million as of October 2023.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling and mineralization on the Company's Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador; assay results; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the results of the drilling program, mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Queensway project; future press releases by the Company; and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

